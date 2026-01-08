Home

Apple quietly rolls out "Year of the horse Airpods Pro 3" - but most users cant buy them

Apple has launched limited-edition Year of the Horse AirPods Pro 3 for Lunar New Year, featuring festive design upgrades, regional availability, and no changes to hardware or features.

Apple has quietly launched a special “Year of the Horse” edition of its AirPods Pro 3, just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. While the festive drop is exciting for fans, there’s a catch: this version doesn’t bring any technical upgrades – only style changes.

The limited-edition earbuds made their debut on January 5, 2026, and are already available in select markets across Asia. The move continues Apple’s tradition of releasing zodiac-inspired hardware, giving loyal users something a bit extra to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

A Festive Design With a Subtle Twist

The Year of the Horse AirPods Pro 3 are all about aesthetics. Instead of new audio features or improved performance, Apple has added a silver horse emoji engraving to the front of the charging case – a charming nod to the Chinese zodiac sign for the year.

This eye-catching symbol is surrounded by tiny decorative stars and festive accents, giving the case a celebratory yet elegant look. However, aside from this special casing, the earbuds themselves remain identical in design to the standard AirPods Pro 3.

No Tech Upgrade – Just the Same Great AirPods Inside

Here’s the twist: there are zero hardware changes underneath the limited-edition hood. The special model shares the exact same specs, features, and price as the regular AirPods Pro 3.

That means you’re getting:

Powerful Active Noise Cancellation

Rich sound from Apple’s updated acoustic system

Up to 8 hours of playback with ANC on

A redesigned fit and comfort improvements

Built-in heart rate sensing and Live Translation support

While the tech inside is fantastic on its own, this edition is strictly about style – perfect for collectors and fans of limited-edition Apple gear.

Availability: Only in Select Regions

Unlike global Apple releases, the Year of the Horse AirPods Pro 3 are region-limited. They’re currently up for grabs in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and a few surrounding markets, and only while supplies last.

Early buyers can expect their orders to ship soon, with deliveries starting around January 8, depending on where they order from. Apple has not announced plans for a wider release, which makes this drop feel even more exclusive.

Why This Matters to Apple Fans?

Limited-edition tech like this does something special for brand enthusiasts – it turns everyday devices into keepsakes. While the Year of the Horse AirPods Pro 3 don’t offer new features, the thoughtful Lunar New Year design adds a playful, collectible element that many Apple lovers will appreciate.

For those outside the selected regions, this might mean waiting for resellers or special holiday bundles – but for now, the festive spirit is alive and well in this unique Apple release.

