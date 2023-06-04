Home

Apple Readies Health Warnings For Its Mixed Reality Headset Users

The newly launched device will give warning signals to its users with certain health conditions regarding the negative impact of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) on their health

Apple readies health warnings for its mixed reality headset users (Image- Reuters)

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is all set to hold its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 5, 2023 (Monday), and the major talk of the town at the event is expected to be the first mixed reality headset that the company may finally reveal.

Through a tweet, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notified users that the newly launched device will give warning signals to its users with certain health conditions regarding the negative impact of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) on their health.

Users to be warned:

As per Mark Gurman, users who suffer from Meniere’s disease, past traumatic brain injuries, post-concussion syndrome, migraines, and vertigo might get a warning from the device about whether they should buy or use the device or not.

– Apple has built a large structure on the Apple Park campus to provide controlled hands-on demos of the device to some attendees and media at the conference. The company has set up an area at the basketball courts near its employee fitness center. Apple is also planning future… https://t.co/4DlYVGlGzq — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 2, 2023

His tweet further said that “when it shows off the device, it’s planning to focus on immersive FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and gaming.”

In reply to one of the responses to his tweet, Mark said, “If you’re prone to inner ear infections, have ADHD or ADD, anxiety disorders, a pacemaker, epilepsy, blackouts or seizures, or are pregnant, you may be warned against using the headset. In addition to Meniere’s disease, past traumatic brain injuries, post-concussion syndrome, migraines…”

About The Event- WWDC

On Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the keynote address for Apple’s 34th Worldwide Developers Conference will begin. It will last through Friday, June 9, 2023.

A limited group of developers, students, and media members have been invited to Apple Park on June 5 to witness the keynote and State of the Union address and to network with other conference participants and Apple staff.

Moreover, WWDC 2023 will be an online event, similar to the 2022 conference.

