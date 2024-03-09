Home

Apple Reinstates Epic Games Developer Accounts

The two companies have been in a legal battle since 2020

March 8: Apple has reinstated Epic Games’ developer account, the Fortnite game maker, on Friday, two days after it blocked the company from launching its own online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

The game developer said it will move on with its plans to bring the Epic Games Store and the Fortnite game back to iOS on the continent.

“This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable,” Epic Games added.

The two companies have been in a legal battle since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple’s practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on its iOS devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to following the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accept the Apple Developer Programme,” Apple said in a statement.

