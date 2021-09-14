Apple has released the iOS 14.8 update for iPhone users. With the new update, users will get many new features. The iOS 14.8 update provides fixes for the CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says may have been exploited. The iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).Also Read - WhatsApp Chats From iOS to Android: Messaging App to Use Google’s Data to Restore Chats

The official support page of Apple says, "For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available. Recent releases are listed on the Apple security updates page."

The iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 fixes some important security loopholes and it is advisable for iPhone users to download it as soon as possible. The build number for today's release of iOS 14.8 is 18H17. There are two security updates mentioned on Apple security Page. One is update to the CoreGraphics framework which states, ""Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." Other update is for WebKit framework that says, "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

The WebKit framework is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

How to get iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8

To get these important security updates, simply open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, tap General, then Software Update, and finally Download and Install.