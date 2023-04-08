Home

Apple Releases iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 for iPhone, iPad

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple has rolled out iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 for compatible iPhone and iPads. Apple users should probably install the update as soon as possible, as it comes with fixes for a couple of actively exploited vulnerabilities.

The IOSurfaceAccelerator vulnerability enabled an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Similarly, the WebKit vulnerability could result in crafted web content that may lead to arbitrary code execution. The latest update comes with fixes for both of these issues. It also resolves the issue of Siri not responding in some cases.

Here are some of the key details:

The list of eligible iPhones for iOS 16.4.1 includes Apple iPhone 8 and later models.

The devices compatible with iPadOS 16.4.1 include iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mni 5th generation and later models.

The release fixes an issue that caused Siri not to respond in some cases, and adds skin tone variations for the pushing hands emoji.

How to download the update?

Here we have listed the process via which Apple users can download the update:

Go to the Settings app on their device

Tap on General and head to Software update

Check for the available update

Click on Download to install the update.

In a related Apple news, CEO Tim Cook said that he admires how he held everyone at the company to the same standard of creativity and how he pushed everyone to their limit. In an interview to GQ, Cook said “I knew I couldn’t be Steve [when I became CEO].”

“I don’t think anybody could be Steve. I think he was a once-in-a-hundred-years kind of individual, an original by any stretch of the imagination. And so what I had to do was to be the best version of myself,” he added.

