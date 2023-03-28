Home

Technology

Apple Releases iOS 16.4 with 21 New Emojis, Voice Call Isolation; Steps to Install Here

The new update will enable Apple users to automatically dim the video when a flash or light is detected via the Accessibility settings

According to the tech giant, the display itself can decide to break away, regardless of how the device folds at the hinge or whether a screen can be removed from a base chassis. (Representational Image)

Apple iPhone Update: American technology giant Apple has rolled out iOS 16.4 update for its iPhone users. The latest iOS 16.4 update comes with a variety of new features such as a new set of emoticons, audio separation for conversations, website push alerts, and more. Along with this, the update also includes iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3.

There’s a total of 21 new emoji symbols with the new iOS release including hand gestures, pink heart, jellyfish, and a Wi-Fi symbol. Photos get a neat feature that can remove duplicate photos and videos across iCloud Share Photo Libraries.

There’s built-in support for Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller as well as improvements to crash detection on the iPhone 14 series

How to update your iPhone to the latest software?

For the convenience of iPhone users, we have mentioned the steps via which they can update the latest software:

Go to the Settings app

Choose General, and then select Software Update

If the update is not visible, users can check again in sometime as it should be available for everyone soon

Once the installation process starts, the device will download the update

Restart your device to complete the process.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

