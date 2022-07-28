New Delhi: American technology giant Apple Inc has released the fourth version of iOS develop beta. The latest version brings more iOS 16 features on the iPhone for beta testers. As per a 9to5Mac report, “iOS 16 introduces the ability to edit and unsend iMessages for the first time – but with certain limitations. iOS 16 beta 4 tightens those limitations even further.”Also Read - Google Rejected This Man 39 Times, But He Kept Trying. He Was Finally Hired On His 40th Attempt!

Apple's latest beta update "contains a handful of new features and changes involving the messages app, home app, mail app, lock screen notifications" and etc. according to MacRumours report.

Meanwhile, as per The Verge report, the "edit history addresses a major omission from Apple's original implementation of iMessage editing." The report further highlighted that "without a history, the edit feature could theoretically be used to change malicious or mean messages after they were sent."

The latest version was seeded for developers with new features involving Apple’s Messages app, Home app, Mail, Screen notifications, CarPlay and more.

Here are the top iOS 16 features that are now available for beta testers: