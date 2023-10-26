Home

iOS 17.1 Is Here: Check New AirDrop, StandBy, Apple Music Features Here

Apple has released iOS 17.1, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. The update is loaded with AirDrop, StandBy, Apple Music Features with lots of bug fixes.

Apple Releases iOS 17.1: Attention, iPhone users! The American multinational technology company Apple has released the latest version of its smartphone’s operating system, iOS 17.1, with numerous features. In this iOS version, it adds support for large AirDrop file transfers over the Internet when the user is out of the AirDrop range. It also brings improvements to the standby feature and Apple Music. Additionally, it includes numerous bug fixes. It is worth noting that this iOS update is available for iPhone XS and newer models.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also released iPadOS 17.1, and IOS 10.1 to all supported devices. Notably, the tech giant released IOS 17 which reached its recently launched iPhone 15 series along with selected older models.

Apple Releases iOS 17.1: Features

The latest update comes with some new interesting features and improvements, along with some bug fixes. iPhone users, who are waiting for the update, can manually check for it in the general settings option – Settings > General > Software Update. A notification icon will be shown on the settings app when the IOS 17.1 update is available.

Apple Releases iOS 17.1: AirDrop transfers

In the latest version, iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, has the ability to continue AirDrop transfers over the internet if both the devices move out of the Wi-Fi range after the sharing process is initiated.

Apple Releases iOS 17.1: Apple Music App

In the latest IOS version, the Apple Music app includes options for favourite songs, albums and playlists. Additionally, users can filter to display their favourites in the library.

Likewise, the update introduces a fresh cover art collection with designs that dynamically shift colours to mirror the music within the playlist. iOS 17.1 will additionally present song recommendations at the bottom of each playlist. In the latest iPad update, support is added for the new Apple Pencil with a USB-C connector.

Apple Releases iOS 17.1: StandBy Feature

Additionally, the StandBy feature undergoes adjustments to provide users greater control over when the display powers down on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The most recent iOS update addresses several known issues, including keyboard responsiveness, caller name display, and image persistence. It also introduces Home key compatibility for Matter locks and resolves a bug that could reset the Significant Location privacy setting during the transfer or initial pairing of an Apple Watch. Users are now given the option to select a specific album for use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen. Additionally, the update enhances crash detection capabilities across all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models.

This iOS 17.1 update is being rolled out to a range of iPhone models, encompassing the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

