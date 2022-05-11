New Delhi: American technology giant Apple has raised the curtain from its new firmware update to the AirPods lineup. Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are receiving the 4E71 firmware version which is said to further improve the performance of the devices. To recall, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max were running 4C165 firmware. The firmware was released in December last year, while the AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66.Also Read - $1 Salary To Spending Time in India: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Steve Jobs

Firmware version 4E71 will apply to the 2nd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The company has also released firmware version 4E71 for the 3rd generation AirPods, an update from firmware version 4C170 that was released back in January of this year. Also Read - Music Lives On! After 2 Decades, Apple Discontinues iPod, To be Available 'While Supplies Last'

With the new firmware release, Apple does not offer any notes or information about the changes that come with it. While there is no standard way to update the firmware on AirPods, it is generally rolled out as an OTA. Also Read - Vivo X80 Series India Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications, Expected Price Here

For the convenience of the users, we have mentioned the process through which they can check if your AirPods device has received the update

Connect your AirPods earbuds/AirPods Max to Apple iPhone. Visit the Settings app on iPhone. Tap on General, then About. Tap on AirPods and look at the “Firmware Version” number.

If the version is 4E71, then your AirPods device is updated to the latest firmware. If not, you can try putting the AirPods in the case and connect it to a power source. This should force the update on your AirPods.

If the users are trying to manually update the firmware in your AirPods, they unfortunately they won’t be able to do it since they don’t have a standardized way to do so. Apple updates its AirPods firmware in the background, so there is no way to tap a button and manually initiate the update.