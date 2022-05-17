San Francisco: In a bid to make it more user friendly, Apple has released a new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates for iPhones and iPads, respectively. According to AppleInsider, some notable changes include the expansion of Communication Safety in Messages to the UK, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia plus the patching of dozens of security vulnerabilities.Also Read - Dell Introduces G15 Series Laptops in India: Check Price, Features Here

The tech giant has now updated all references to the physical Apple Card within the Wallet app to be the titanium Apple Card and the iTunes Pass appears to have been updated as well, now being referred to the Apple Account Balance.

Users can request or send money directly from the Apple Cash Card in Wallet, rather than first navigating to Messages. In Messages though, Apple has renamed the Apple Pay Messages app to the Apple Cash Messages app, the report said.

With iOS 15.5, iPhone supports new DualSense adaptive trigger firmware features. Photos will no longer suggest memories taken in sensitive locations, such as Holocaust-related locations. After being removed in iOS 15.4, a third-party API to control music playback speed has been added back. Meanwhile, Reader apps now have the option to link to external websites.