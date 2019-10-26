New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he liked the home button on Apple iPhone after the company replaced it with the swipe option in some of its 2017 models. Upset over Apple Inc’s move, Trump on Friday took to his official Twitter account and said: “To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!”

The tweet was addressed to Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook. However, Apple has not directly responded to the tweet so far.

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

It must be noted that the US President, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is one of the customers who did not like the swipe upward option on the mobile lock screen to return to the home screen.