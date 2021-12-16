San Francisco: Apple has delayed its plans return-to-office indefinitely as COVID-19 cases continue to rise globally as well as in the US. Apple also announced that each employee will be given $1,000 for work-from-home needs. NBC News’ Zoe Schiffer tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent an email to staff, saying the return-to-work date is “yet to be determined”.Also Read - Apple Releases AirTag 'Tracker Detect' App For Android

Cook also announced that Apple would be giving all employees $1,000 that can be used for "work-from-home needs".

"Tim Cook just sent out an email delaying Apple's return to work to a date 'yet to be determined'. He also said the company is giving every corporate employee $1,000 to spend on home office equipment," Schiffer said in her tweet.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the $1,000 bonus to The Verge and says it will apply to every employee, including retail workers.

Apple had set February 1, 2022, as the return date to office for its employees worldwide, as the tech giant prepares for a hybrid workplace in 2022.

The delay comes as Covid-19 cases are rising amid the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Apple has also closed three retail stores this week in response to the growing resurgence.

The company last week shut one of its retail stores in Texas after at least four of its staff members were found Covid-19 positive, the media reported.

According to NBC News, the Apple store in Southlake, Texas, was closed following an outbreak of positive Covid cases among staff members.

An Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company has prioritised the health and well-being of customers and employees since the early days of the pandemic.

Apple reopened all of its 270 retail stores in the US last year. It was on March 13, 2020 when Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China.

Apple had earlier delayed return to office until at least January 2022, as the US witnessed a surge in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

(With inputs from IANS)