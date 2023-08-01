Apple Rolls Out Second Public Beta For iOS 17, Details Inside

Home

Three weeks after the release of the first public beta, Apple has now seeded the second public beta of iOS 17. These software updates mean not just registered developers, but public beta testers will also be able to download the second iOS 17 beta update.

Three weeks after the release of the first public beta, Apple has now rolled out the second public beta of iOS 17. This also comes a week after Apple released the fourth developer beta of iOS 17 which changed icon layout in the Messaging app, removed the Photo Stream feature, and introduced a new option in Settings to disable AirDrop transfer. These software updates mean not just registered developers, but public beta testers will also be able to download the second iOS 17 beta update. Not only this, apart from iOS 17, Apple has also rolled out public betas of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and HomePod software 17 to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Programme.

iOS 17 update

iOS 17 update will allow anyone to download the public betas before everyone else and try new features on iPhones as part of the Apple Beta Software Program. Users can try the new features and share their valuable feedback to Apple using the Feedback Assistant app. Other than this, iOS 17 brings lots of changes to the standby feature for displaying information in landscape mode, as well as developments in the Phone, Messaging, and FaceTime apps.

Messages and FaceTime enhancements will also be seen in Macs with macOS Sonoma. When it comes to tvOS 17, the new version enables FaceTime for the first time ever on Apple TV. As for watchOS 10, the update brings a brand-new interface for Apple Watch apps.

iOS 17 Public Beta: Release Date

According to Apple, the next big iOS update will be officially released around the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. This means the public could see the iOS update in September.

Caution: Note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and these software updates come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone’s experience. This includes the iPhone becoming unresponsive for some time, poor battery performance, or some apps not working properly. Download the Beta updates with caution and make sure to back up your data before installing the software.

iOS 17 Public Beta: Steps To Get It On Your Phone

Step 1: Head over to the Apple Beta Software Program page to install iOS 17 public beta.

Step 2: Post that, sign up or sign in using your Apple ID.

Step 3: Once you are done with the sign-in process, go to settings, then general settings.

Step 4: Click on Software Update and the new Beta updates menu will pop up on your screen under the Automatic Updates option.

Step 5: Click on iOS 17 Public Beta and return to the updates page.

Step 6: The update will now be available. Tap download and install the new update on your iPhone.

