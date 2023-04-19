Home

‘Apple Saket’ To Open Tomorrow, Tim Cook To Welcome Customers | 7 Interesting Facts About The Shop

'Apple Saket' To Open Tomorrow, Tim Cook To Welcome Customers (Image: Apple)

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is ready to open its second Indian store ‘Apple Saket’ to customers tomorrow. Apple CEO Tim Cook will unveil the store at 10 AM tomorrow. A day before the official opening, Apple previewed its Apple Saket store. According to the company, the new shop will be a one-stop destination for all Apple users.

The store will offer an incredible lineup of Apple products and services under one roof.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket.”

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” he added.

Customers will receive exceptional support from team members, and will also be able to participate in free Today at Apple sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

Here Are 7 Things to Know About Apple Saket

The Apple Saket will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories.

Apple Saket runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apple Saket will offer free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple sessions led by Apple Creatives.

The barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates.

The Saket store is smaller than the Apple Store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex.

The company has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members at Apple Saket Store who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

In Apple Store Saket customers will be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to seek help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

