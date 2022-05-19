Sao Paulo/New Delhi: In the latest news on tech giants Apple and Samsung, both are reportedly facing fresh fines for not shipping power adapters with new smartphones. According to GizmoChina, after Apple had removed the power adapters from its retail box for smartphones, Samsung had soon followed suit as well. However, this has led to both companies facing scrutiny and fines from various governments across the globe.Also Read - Apple Likely To Unveil 3 Smartwatches Along With iPhone 14 In September

As of now, Apple is facing additional fines in Brazil for not shipping their new iPhones with a charger. The company has said that the move to remove the power adapter is basically reducing its yearly carbon emission by 2 million metric tons, thanks to smaller packaging, which leads to more boxes in a single shipping pallet. But, it also benefits the company since it does not have to ship power adapters and AirPods, while it also saves on shipping costs as well.

Meanwhile, Samsung also made the same shift with its flagship smartphones. However, a judge in Brazil ordered Apple to reimburse a consumer the equivalent of $1,081 since not shipping the power brick violates the consumer laws of the company. Thus, the South Korean tech giant also faced a fine for not including a charger.

Furthermore, both companies are also being charged in Sao Paulo as well, by the consumer protection agency called Procon.

(Based on IANS inputs)