Apple Scary Fast Event: From iMac to new MacBook Pro; Company Likely To Product These Products

According to the reports, the Apple iMac is likely to receive an update after over 900 days, a notably extended period.

Apple Event: American technology giant Apple is all set to raise the curtain from a wide range of new products at the company’s October event. The Apple event has been Named as ‘Scary Fast’ event because of the timing clashing with the Halloween eve in many parts of the world including the US. The giant had unveiled the iPhone 15 series at the company’s ‘Wonderlust’ event in September and the ‘Scary Fast’ event is likely to be focused on new MacBook and iMac launches.

The company is organising this event as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the iMac, one of the first products launched by Apple founder Steve Jobs upon his return to the company in late 1990s.

Apple is likely to launch these products:

Similar to the recent MacBook Pros, the upcoming iMacs is expected to bear a strong resemblance to the current versions. Reportedly, the upcoming 24-inch iMac, known internally as J433 and J434, will feature internal design modifications and an updated stand.

2) New MacBook Pro: A new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the M3 chip is unlikely to appear at Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac event next week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Gurman said that supplies of the 13-inch MacBook Pro were running low and indicated that it could be replaced next week.

The new entry-level MacBook Pro, codenamed “J504,” apparently remains in the works and features a “base version of the M3 chip.” Gurman has reported the existence of the device since April.

3) Updated USB-C accessories:

As a part of a wider transition to USB-C connections, Apple is expected to introduce refreshed editions of accessories such as the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, which will no longer feature the old Lightning ports.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.