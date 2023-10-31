Home

Apple Scary Fast Event: 24-Inch iMac, MacBook Pro Laptops Launches; Know Price, How You Can Buy In India

Apple Scary Fast Event: New M3 processor chips, 24-inch iMac and the upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Laptops launched. Know the prices of these latest products and how you can buy them in India.

New Delhi: Apple is one of the biggest tech brands in the world and its popularity needs no introduction. After recently launching its much-awaited iPhone 15 Series, the brand has now, in a separate event, launched several new products including laptops. The Apple Scary Fast Event was held on Tuesday morning (IST) where the iPhone brand revealed the most recent version of the company’s in-house chip which are the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. Apart from these chips, the brand has also launched its 24-inch iMac and the upgraded version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro Laptop and the 16-inch MacBook Pro Laptop. Know more about these products, their prices and how you can buy them in India..

Apple Scary Fast Event: M3 Chips Launched

According to Apple, the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max circuits are the ‘first personal computer chips’ built using the more efficient 3-nanometer technology. Aside from a ‘faster and more efficient CPU,’ the trio of chips has an improved GPU that enables ray tracing, mesh shading and Dynamic Caching, a function that optimises the amount of memory used by the device during tasks, the Verge reported. Apple’s M3 processors support up to 128GB of unified memory, with the most powerful M3 Max chip featuring up to 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU.

Apple Scary Fast Event: 24-Inch iMac With M3 Processor

The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavored update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. Along with the new processor, the redesigned iMac includes a 4.5K retina display with over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a 1080p webcam. The iMac also comes in seven colours: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and it has up to 24GB of unified memory. The iMac also comes with colour-matched accessories, although they all have Lightning connectors.

24-Inch iMac 2023: Price In India, Availability

24-Inch iMac with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB storage and 8GB unified memory is priced at Rs 1,34,900, the 24-inch iMac with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 256GB storage and 8GB unified memory is available at Rs 1,54,900 and the price of the 24-inch iMac with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 512GB storage and 8GB unified memory is Rs 1,74,900. You can order these devices now and they shall be available from November 7, 2023.

Apple Scary Fast Event: 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M3 Processor

The iMac isn’t the only device receiving an M3 upgrade. Apple also introduced two new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with the M3 Pro or M3 Max processor. Both laptops have a Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, a battery life of 22 hours, and up to 128GB of RAM. They’re available in silver and space black, with a new coating that’s claimed to help eliminate fingerprints, as per the Verge.

MacBook Pro With M3 Processor: Price, Availability In India

14-Inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at Rs 1,69,900 and Rs 1,58,900 for education; 14-Inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at Rs 1,99,900 and Rs 1,84,900 for education and the 16-Inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 and Rs 2,29,900 for education. Just like the iMac, these products can also be ordered from today onwards and will be available from November 7, 2023.

