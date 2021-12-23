San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has shut several retail stores around the United States owing to the rising Covid-19 infections among staff members, reported media platforms. Apple has also reinstated its mask policy and delayed plans to resume office for all of its workers. The company this month shut one of its retail stores in Texas after at least four of its staff members were found Covid-19 positive, the media reported. According to NBC News, the Apple store in Southlake, Texas, was closed following an outbreak of positive Covid cases among staff members.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series With Glass Back May Launch In January 2022, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price

As Covid cases rise in the US and elsewhere, Apple has indefinitely delayed the return-to-office date, announcing that each employee will be given $1,000 for "work-from-home" needs. The company is also making it as easy as possible for last-minute shoppers to get their hands on the latest gear in the holiday season. It is now offering free two-hour delivery in major metro areas in the US for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch orders, reports 9to5Mac. The offer for free two-hour delivery is available today through December 24.

"Usually, two-hour delivery costs $9 per order, but Apple is waiving that fee for the last-minute holiday shopping season. The offer was announced in an email to Apple Store shoppers and on the Apple Store Online," the report mentioned.

(Based on IANS inputs)