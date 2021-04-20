Apple Event 2021: Apple is all set to hold its first event of 2021, which goes by the title of “Spring Loaded” event, through a virtual presentation. The California-based company is expected to announce several ‘loaded’ launches including the most-awaited new iPad Pro, iMac, new AirPods and more. The event will be live-streamed from Steve Jobs theatre at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California, at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). It will be live-streamed on multiple channels and users can watch it on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any other smartphone or device with a web browser. Also Read - Apple Adds Two New Siri Voices to Eliminate Gender Bias, Update to Allow Users to Choose Preference

Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021: Where to Watch

You can watch the event on the Apple TV app on your Apple devices or on the live link on Apple's YouTube channel.

Watch it here

Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021: What to Expect

iPad Mini, iPad Pro

The most-awaited launch of this year, Apple is expected to unveil the brand new updated iPad models – including iPad mini and iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro is speculated to have mini-LED displays, 5G mmWave support, and an all-new Apple chip under the hood.

Apple Pencil 3

Apple is also expected to launch the new version of the Apple Pencil, possibly to be go by the name of Apple Pencil 3.

iMac

In addition to that, the leading tech firm may launch its next-generation iMac models with the M1 chip, same as last year. The new versions are likely to have some design upgrades like multiple colour options and a 24-inch screen.

AirPods 3

Apple is due to launch its new AirPods which could resemble the AirPods Pro. The updated AirPods 3 (speculated name) will include the system-in-package (SIP) for an upgraded wireless audio experience on the go.

Along with that, Apple is also expected to debut the new AirTags – Bluetooth tracker – that may come in different sizes this time. The AirTags offers ready infrastructure to support devices like iPhone, iPad and iMac.