Apple Expected To Launch Cheaper Vision Pro Headset By 2025

Apple may call the economic version of the product Apple Vision One, but given that the first-generation model already carries the Pro designation, it may also be called Apple Vision.

New Delhi: Apple launched its Vision Pro headset at the WWDC23 event, but due to its high price, experts speculated that it could not really reach the masses as it was proclaimed by Apple. According to reports, Apple is working on a fix, and we might see a less expensive Vision AR/VR headset, but the introduction and sale may take some time.

Apple’s Vision One: Launch By 2025

As reported by India Today, according to Apple analysts and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may call the economic version of the product Apple Vision One, but given that the first-generation model already carries the Pro designation, it may also be called Apple Vision. Naturally, a more affordable version will include some features that have been sacrificed. Gurman anticipates that the headset will go on sale in the latter half of 2025. He also makes the observation that Apple might hold on to a few “core” functions. This could incorporate eye and hand tracking technology as well as EyeSight, which allows the viewer to see the wearer’s eyes.

Apple’s Vision One: A Cheap Copy of Apple Vision Pro

Reports also say that in order to reduce the cost and, thereby, the price of the product, Apple might compromise on some features too. According to the Apple analyst’s most recent Power On newsletter, the Vision Pro could have a lower build quality than the original headset because it lacks the original headset’s premium metal finish. As per experts, a “simpler headband” without the audio equipment could be part of the new design.

When asked about the high price of the Apple Vision Pro, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, stated that its first AR/VR headset “can do everything iPhones and Macs can do and much more”. He continued by saying that the state of the world’s finances would play a major role in deciding the prices of future projects.

