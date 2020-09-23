The American company Apple has long been in discussion to open an online store in India which will allow customers to buy the device directly from the company’s store. Now the company itself has confirmed this news. Apple has announced the opening of the online store on 23 September. Till now customers have to buy Apple’s devices in India from third party retailer stores and online websites like Amazon and Flipkart. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said – Also Read - Apple Will Launch India’s First Online Store in September – Report

"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time."

Apple's online store will start today i.e. 23 September.

Here’s The Website Link –

www.apple.com/in/apple-store-online/.

This domain has gone live, but the product listing has not been done yet. All the company’s products will be available at this Apple store. Apple’s first online store in India was given information by tweeting by the company’s CEO Tim Cook. From this online store of Apple, users will be able to buy products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and Apple TV.

Apple will also provide financing options on its products as well as trade-in programs. It will offer discounts to students on MacBooks, iPads, accessories, and even AppleCare +. The company says that in this, financial options will be available to the customer with a trade-in program. Apart from this, users will be able to buy AppleCare + at online stores with attractive discounts. Apart from this, the company has also announced a special offer for its customers in the festive season. In the festive season starting in October, students will get the benefit of discounts on Mac and iPad. At the same time, during the festive season, you can select any product of the company and make it your signature on it.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

According to the company, in this online store, users will get the experience of the Apple Store worldwide. Delivery of products purchased from Apple’s online store will be contactless. Apart from this, all kinds of payment options will be accepted. Students will also get special offers in this store. Apple plans to hold a “Today at Apple” session related to photography and music for free online in October. It will also provide signature gift wrap and personalization of selected products. Interested consumers can personalize either emoji or any text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

You can exchange any of your old phones and get a new iPhone from Apple. You can also avail AppleCare + with store-bought products. The warranty of a product can be extended for two years through AppleCarePlus.