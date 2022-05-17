New Delhi: Apple is reportedly testing the use of a colour display from E Ink as an external screen for an unannounced foldable device. According to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, E Ink display is being tested in “tablet-like applications.” Taking to Twitter, the analyst wrote: “The colour EPD [Electronic Paper Display] has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices’ must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving.”Also Read - Apple Releases New Updates For iPhones, iPad

According to a report by The Verge, most tablet-style foldable on the market pair a large folding inner display with a smaller outer display for quickly checking notifications. But existing devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Oppo Find N use OLED panels for both.

Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

Apple’s use of an E Ink screen would almost certainly make for a less responsive outer display with fewer colours but, as Kuo notes, it could be far more power-efficient, the report said.

E Ink is best known for the monochrome displays that Amazon uses in its Kindles, but the company also has a line of colour screens. Most recently it announced E Ink Gallery 3, a new version of its colour E Ink technology that’s capable of producing more colours at a higher resolution. It can also refresh far quicker than the company’s previous colour screens, although it’s still nowhere near as responsive as an equivalent OLED or LCD panel.