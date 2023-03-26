Home

Apple Threatens to Take Against Staff Who Don’t Come To Office 3 Days A Week: Report

A Fortune report also said that the company made the first request in March 2022 for employees to return, although for just one day each week.

Apple News: American technology giant Apple has threatened to sack its employees who do not come to office at least three days a week. According to company’s Managing Editor Zo Schiffer, Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don’t come in 3x per week.

“Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don’t come in 3x per week,” she said in a tweet. “At Apple, some orgs are saying failure to comply could result in termination, but that doesn’t appear to be a company-wide policy,” Schiffer added.

NEW: Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don’t come in 3x per week. ALSO: Elon Musk sent Twitter employees an email at 2:30am saying the “office is not optional” and noting SF was half empty yesterday. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) March 22, 2023

Apple’s monitoring of badge data appears to go against the company’s assertion that it is concerned with preserving consumers’ privacy and data.

To recall, in March 2022, Apple had asked its employees to spend more time in the office as the pandemic situation was improving and authorities were lifting the restrictions, but it was again been met with organized resistance and an internal petition advocating for more time working from home, according to a report from the Financial Times.

A Fortune report also said that the company made the first request in March 2022 for employees to return, although for just one day each week. “For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo at that time.

“For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase,” he added.

The company announced a deadline a week ago when it asked its corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week. This time, the date is September 5. Beginning that day, the company will require its employees to work onsite on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as one additional weekday that will be decided on a team-by-team basis.

