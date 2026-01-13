Apple overtakes Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo to lead global smartphone shipments in 2025

Home

Apple emerged as the world’s top smartphone brand in 2025, surpassing Samsung and Xiaomi, driven by strong iPhone demand, premium appeal, and steady growth across global markets.

In a remarkable twist in the global smartphone race, Apple has emerged as the No.1 smartphone maker worldwide in 2025, overtaking longtime rival Samsung and leaving other major players like Xiaomi and Vivo trailing behind, according to the latest industry data.

This marks a significant milestone for the Cupertino-based giant, whose iPhone lineup – especially the iPhone 17 series – fueled strong year-long demand across key markets, propelling Apple to the top with a roughly 20 % share of global shipments.

Modest Industry Growth amid Market Shifts

While the overall smartphone market continued to register only slow growth, global shipments still rose by about 2 % in 2025 compared to the previous year – a modest uptick that reflects both economic pressures and shifting consumer upgrade cycles.

Analysts attribute this increase to improving demand in emerging markets, where consumers are upgrading devices after extended replacement cycles, and where brands like Apple, Xiaomi, and Vivo are all pushing to expand their footprint.

How Apple Edged Past Samsung

Samsung, long the leader in smartphone shipments, finished 2025 in second place with around a 19 % share, closely behind Apple. The Korean company still posted solid shipment numbers thanks to its diverse Galaxy lineup but ultimately couldn’t match Apple’s surge in premium device demand.

For Apple, gaining the lead reflects a strategic win – showcasing that premium demand remains robust, particularly for the iPhone 17 models. Experts note that Apple’s focused product lineup, strong brand loyalty and success in mid-tier price segments helped widen its global appeal.

Xiaomi, Vivo and Others: Competitive Landscape Continues

Behind the top two, Xiaomi continued to hold a strong third place with roughly 13 % market share, driven by competitive pricing and solid demand in developing regions. Vivo also made gains with targeted strategies in key markets, while some competitors struggled with slowing demand in certain regions.

The broad picture shows a continuing fragmented market, where brands must balance affordability, innovation and regional preferences to stay competitive. Emerging markets, in particular, are becoming increasingly influential in shaping global shipment trends.

What This Means for 2026 and Beyond?

Industry watchers warn that the smartphone market may face slower growth in 2026, as macroeconomic headwinds such as rising component costs – especially in chip manufacturing – could dampen shipment expansions. Despite this, Apple’s strong performance solidifies its leadership position as the industry heads into a new year of competition and innovation.

