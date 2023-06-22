Home

Technology

Apple iPhone To Enhance 5 Important Security Features With iOS 17 Update

Apple iPhone To Enhance 5 Important Security Features With iOS 17 Update

The iOS 17 update for iPhones is currently available in beta form to developers. Regular users will get the update later this year.

The iOS 17 update will ensure better tracking prevention.

Apple is incorporating a cluster of new safety features in iOS 17 for iPhones this year. Majority of the updates are being done in the Safari browser, apart from that the safety features that will help users safeguard their data. Notably, iOS 17 for iPhones is currently available in beta form to developers, and regular users will get the update later this year, likely by September or October. The update will include improvements to include auto-deletion of verification codes and better prevention against trackers. Let’s take a look in detail about the new security features your iPhone can have with the iOS 17 update.

Five Security Features In iOS 17:

Apple’s Communication Safety will assist users avoid illicit photos or videos they may get via AirDrop or iMessage.

You may like to read

Secondly, iOS 17 will let users automatically delete verification codes.

Another feature to enhance safety in the Photos privacy permissions.

Improvements in Safari’s “advanced tracking” option will help users avoid trackers on URLs.

Lastly, is the change to Safari’s ‘Private the browsing’ mode.

Communication Safety Feature

The iOS 17 update will assist users avoid illicit photos or videos they may get via AirDrop or iMessage. Through its Communication Safety feature, Apple will ensure that inappropriate photos or videos will be covered with undergarments or a bathing suit to censor private parts.

Auto-Delete Verification Codes

It’s always advisable to delete one-time passwords (OTPs) to ensure safety. Deleting OTPs can be a total headache sometimes. Apple is introducing a new feature that will auto-delete these verification codes.

Better Tracking Prevention

Safari will make changes to its “advanced tracking” feature to help users avoid trackers on URLs. Trackers can disclose users’ location or device information and Apple’s new update may help counter that.

Private Browsing:

Apple’s Safari browser will not offer ‘private’ browsing, which is similar to Incognito mode in Chrome. The iOS 17 update will automatically lock tabs in private to help users avoid awkward situations.

Access To Photos Changed

With iOS 17’s new update, users can be stress free about their photographs. Apple has introduced a feature that will remind users about apps that have access to their photos. Users can choose whether apps get full or partial access. The feature is auto enabled in iOS 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.