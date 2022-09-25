New Delhi: Apple is set to release new MacBook devices next month and suppliers are “gearing up” for the shipments of upcoming laptops. According to a report in DigiTimes, Apple plans to release new MacBook models in the fourth quarter this year and if we go by the previous announcements, the company normally launches new hardware in the month of October.Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Pre-Orders To Start in India From THIS Date| Deets Inside

WHAT IS APPLE PLANNING TO LAUNCH IN OCTOBER 2022?

Apple is gearing up to launch following new devices, the announcements for which are likely to be made in October 2022 or as early as possible by next year: