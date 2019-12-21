New Delhi: If you find a flaw in Apple products, Apple will award shower a huge amount of prize money which can go up to $1.5 million, which is a whopping Rs 10 crore in Indian money. You can even buy many Apple products with that money.

In August, Apple announced its bug bounty programme but at that time it was an ‘invite-only’ thing. So, you could take part only if you were invited. But now, the challenge is open.

On its developer website. Apple noted, “As part of Apple’s commitment to security, we reward researchers who share with us critical issues and the techniques used to exploit them. We make it a priority to resolve confirmed issues as quickly as possible in order to best protect customers. Apple offers public recognition for those who submit valid reports, and will match donations of the bounty payment to qualifying charities”.

Here are the checks:

1. The issue must occur on the latest publicly available versions of iOS,

iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, or watchOS with a standard configuration and, where relevant, on the latest publicly available hardware.

2. Researchers must also be the first to report the issue to Apple in a clear report, which should have a “working exploit”.

3. You have to ensure that you won’t disclose the issue publicly before Apple releases the security advisory for the report.

4. A complete report, as per Apple, should include: a detailed description of the issues being reported; any prerequisites and steps to get the system to an impacted state; a reasonably reliable exploit for the issue being reported; and enough information for Apple to be able to reasonably reproduce the issue.