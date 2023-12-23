Home

Technology

Apple To One Plus : 10 Best-Selling 5G Smartphones In India

Apple To One Plus : 10 Best-Selling 5G Smartphones In India

From Apple to OnePlus, these top-selling and upcoming smartphones offer exciting features and performance for users looking buy 5G enabled smartphones.

5G enabled smartphone brands compete for the best-selling spot in the market.

The arrival of 5G technology has revolutionized the way we communicate, work, and entertain ourselves. With lightning-fast download and upload speeds, they ensure seamless streaming of high-definition content. In short, 5G smartphones hold immense importance in our daily lives, therefore, leading smartphone brands have equipped their flagship phones the latest technology with added features to compete the demanding market. Check out the list of top 5G enabled best-selling smartphones in India to experience the true potential of connectivity.

Trending Now

10 Best-Selling 5G Smartphones In India

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max takes the lead with its undisputed performance and industry-leading camera system. Packed with a powerful A17 Bionic chip, this smartphone offers a stunning 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED display and up to 1TB of storage. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out with its pro-grade camera capabilities and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. With its 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and S Pen support, it offers a smooth and responsive user experience. OnePlus 10T 5G: The OnePlus 10T 5G combines flagship-level performance with an attractive price tag. Its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the impressive Fluid AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo: The iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo boasts a powerful Dimensity 900 processor, making it perfect for multitasking and gaming. It features a vibrant AMOLED display and a decent camera system, along with fast charging capabilities. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: The Apple iPhone 14 Pro offers excellent performance and a smooth iOS experience. With its A16 Bionic chip, triple camera system, and Super Retina XDR OLED display, it delivers an enhanced user experience. Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro: The Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro impresses with flagship-level performance at a mid-range price point. It features a stunning AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor, and fast charging capabilities. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G strikes a balance between performance and affordability. With its AMOLED display, capable camera system, and fast charging technology, it offers a great user experience. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G provides an affordable entry point to the world of 5G. It offers decent performance for daily tasks, a long-lasting battery, and a clean user interface. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on functionality. With its Exynos 1280 processor, large battery capacity, and familiar Samsung user interface, it offers a reliable smartphone experience.

Upcoming Contenders

The Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro, expected to launch in January 2024, is another anticipated smartphone which fans should keep an eye out for. This smartphone is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor, stunning AMOLED display, high-resolution camera, and long-lasting battery with fast charging capabilities.

You may like to read

Expected to launch in February 2024, the iQOO Z8 Pro features impressive specs with its top-tier Dimensity 9000 processor, ultra-smooth AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, versatile triple camera setup, and rapid charging for its battery.

These top-selling and upcoming smartphones offer exciting features and performance for users looking follow the trend of 5G technology. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest releases in the dynamic smartphone market.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.