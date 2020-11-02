Apple has recently announced that it will replace the AirPods with sound issues for free. Some users have complained that there is some problem in their audio. The list includes AirPods that were made before October 2020. Apple has also launched a program for this, with the help of which you can get it replaced for free. Explaining the issues in its dedicated page, the company has given one or more following behaviors of faulty AirPods which are as follows– Also Read - Apple One Subscription Bundle Offering All Services Under Single Plan to Launch in India Today | Check Prices Here

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Apple has announced new programs on its support site which are only for Airpods Pro which includes a 2-year cover program. Although, this program is applicable worldwide, but Apple doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the AirPods Pro. Users have experienced these sounders during fast environments and phone calls. Apple will not take any charge from users for its service. At the same time, if there is any problem, then Apple will repair it for free.

Wireless earbuds have been given an in-ear design. Apple's earbuds feature 'Active Noise Cancellation' feature and special 'Transparency Mode'. With their help, you will be able to listen to the noise / sounds coming from outside if needed. Apple's 'anti-noise' feature in AirPods Pro cuts off the unwanted sound coming from outside, that is, you will not be disturbed by other external sounds while talking. Pressing and holding the force sensor provided on the AirPods Pro will disable the Active Noise Cancellation feature, after which you will be able to listen to outside shows / voices. As soon as you leave the sensor, this feature will be enabled again. Also, the earbuds have an adaptive equalizer, which auto-tunes the music based on the shape of the ear.