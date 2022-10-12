5G Software Update: As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, Apple on Wednesday said that 5G on its iPhones in the country will be made available in December. In a statement to IANS, the tech giant said it is working with its carrier partners in India to create the “best 5G experience for iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.”Also Read - Delhi Rains Too Uncertain? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Get Rain Alerts On iPhone

Apple is testing 5G support on iPhones on both Airtel’s non-standalone network, and Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network, which are the only two carriers that have gone live with their 5G networks. That leaves Vodafone Idea, and Apple will likely have to do another round of testing with the cash-strapped telco’s 5G network when it is switched on. Also Read - Paytm CEO Can't Use 5G In His New Phone Because of THIS Reason. What About You?

According to the company, those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G. Also Read - Reliance Jio Starts 5G Trail In THESE Cities; How Will It Work And Who Will Get Invited for 5G Experience

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy content. The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

Meanwhile, with 5G services having been launched in the country earlier this month, the government convened a meeting of handset manufacturers and telecom service providers to ensure a smooth transition towards the new technology.

Prioritising software upgrade would enable early adoption of 5G in India. Reliance Jio and Airtel, India’s two largest carriers, have started to offer 5G services in select Indian cities in recent weeks, but many popular handsets in the nation currently don’t support the local airwaves. These smartphones have hardware capabilities for 5G, but manufacturers need to work with local network carriers to release software updates to enable support for local airwaves.

In July, India sold the license to 5G airwaves in an auction for a record sum of $19 billion. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has purchased most of the spectrum.