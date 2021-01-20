New Delhi: At a time when the world is swooning over Samsung and Motorola’s latest foldable phone designs, Apple Inc. is reportedly working on an iPhone with a foldable screen, however it is not planning to release it anytime soon and it might be still years away. Also Read - Indian Photographer Rohit Vohra Features in Apple's List of Best Shots Taken on iPhone 12

According to a Bloomberg report, even though the California-based company has developed prototype foldable screens for internal testing, it hasn’t solidified any plans to actually launch a foldable iPhone. At present, development work is being done just on the display for now and not the rest of the phone it would attach to. Also Read - After Google, Apple And Amazon Also Remove Parler From Their Platforms Over US Capitol Siege

Like major competitors Samsung, Motorola Razr and other offerings from Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies Co., a foldable iPhone would allow Apple to make a foldable device only with a larger screen in a more pocketable package. According to sources, the iphone company has internally discussed a number of foldable screen sizes, including one that unfolds to a similar size as the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - iCar on Charts? Apple May Launch Its First Self-driving Car by 2024

A person familiar with the work said that the foldable Apple screens in testing, have a mostly invisible hinge with the electronics stationed behind the display, the person said.

However, the Bloomberg reports have claimed that the foldable iPhone is likely years away or ultimately may never be introduced as the company is currently focused on launching its next-generation flagship iPhones and iPads later this year. And. this year, Apple isn’t planning any major changes for this year’s launch, said people familiar with the situation.