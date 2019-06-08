Apple is again planning to sue the owner of a small, independent iPhone repair shop in Norway for importing what it says are counterfeit iPhone displays into his home country of Norway, despite losing the case in 2018.

Last year, the iPhone-maker had sued Henrik Huseby – the owner of an independent phone repair shop called PCKompaniet in Ski, Norway.

“The Cupertino-based giant had sent Huseby a letter notifying him that a shipment of 63 iPhone 6 and 6S displays had been seized by Norwegian customs, and said that he must pay the company $3,566 and admit wrongdoing to avoid being sued.

“Huseby refused, Apple sued him, and the case went to court,” the Vice reported late on Thursday.

Janet Gunter, co-founder of the UK’s Restart Project, which advocates DIY repair in Europe, speculates that the iPhone-maker could be testing the waters — that if it is able to win against Huseby, other independent repair company owners who use aftermarket parts could be sued next, according to the Motherboard.