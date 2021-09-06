San Francisco: Apple’s documentary on the greatest terror attack on the twin towers of World Trade Center in New York and The Pentagon in Virginia: “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” will be made available for free without a subscription on September 11 on Apple TV+ in honour of the event’s 20th anniversary.Also Read - Watch | Oprah Winfrey Launches New Series About COVID-19, Talks to Idris Elba in First Episode

The 90-minute documentary was released first on the BBC One in the UK, airing on August 31, and thereafter on the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, reports AppleInsider.

Narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, it recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision-making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing and heartfelt details for the first time.

The documentary special features never-before-heard testimony with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (national security advisor), Colin Powell (secretary of state), Andy Card (chief of staff), Dan Bartlett (director of communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (deputy chief of staff) and more.

In other Apple TV+ news this week, Apple announced that the final season for the series “Dickinson” would begin on November 5.