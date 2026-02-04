Home

Technology

Apple opens Valentines Day sale window for iPhone 17 and MacBook buyers - Details inside

Apple opens Valentine’s Day sale window for iPhone 17 and MacBook buyers – Details inside

Apple Valentine’s Day Sale 2026 brings exciting cashback offers on iPhone 17, MacBook Air, Apple Watch and AirPods, making premium Apple devices more affordable for buyers.

Apple Valentine’s Day Sale 2026

Apple today launched the Valentine’s Day Sale 2026 in India to commemorate the upcoming festival. Best known for offering juicy discounts on Apple Watches and iPhones every year, the latest sale is no exception and has discounts across Apple’s most popular products. If you’ve been waiting to buy iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches or AirPods Pro then you can expect attractive instant discounts in the form of cashbacks that can help you get instant savings at the lowest price.

iPhone 17 series gets up to ₹5,000 cashback

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Apple Valentine’s Day Sale 2026 is on the iPhone 17 series phones which are available up to ₹5,000 off as an instant bank card discount on Apple’s website.

Apple iPhone 17 price is reduced to ₹77,900 (discounted from ₹82,900) after ₹5,000 bank offer instant discount.

Users will find that higher storage models will also receive instant cashback discounts on Apple cards issued by banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, American Express, and more.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Apple MacBook Air M4 and Pro laptops up to ₹10,000 cheaper

Those looking to buy Apple’s latest laptops shouldn’t be disappointed either. MacBook Air M4, MacBook Pro models are eligible up to ₹10,000 cashback when purchased through Apple’s official online store.

Buyers will find that Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch) Laptop price starts from ₹89,900 (discounted from ₹99,900), after a ₹10,000 bank offer discount.

Apple MacBook Pro users will also find ₹10,000 discounts available when buying through Apple along with benefits.

Apple Watches and iPads also on sale

Not only iPhones and laptops, Apple’s Wearables along with iPads and tablets are also on sale:

Apple Watch Series 7 – ₹4,000 bank offer instant discount

Apple Watch SE 3 – ₹2,000 bank offer instant discount

AirPods Pro (3rd gen) – ₹2,000 bank offer instant discount

AirPods (4th gen) – ₹1,000 bank offer instant discount

iPad Air (5th gen) – ₹4,000 bank offer instant discount

New iPad (9th gen) – ₹2,000 bank offer instant discount

It goes without saying that those looking to buy an iPad or an Apple Watch can also benefit from instant bank card discounts.

Compare prices before buying iPhones and MacBooks

Apple’s Valentine’s Day Sale 2026 is live on the company’s official online store but pricing may change when buying iPhones and MacBooks from resellers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon India.

That’s because some online retailers may also offer Apple exchange offers that might help lower the price further.

But if there ever was a time to buy an iPhone or MacBook then Valentine’s is it!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.