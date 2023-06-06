Home

Technology

Apple Vision Pro, 1st Mixed-Reality Headset With 3D Camera; Check Features, Capabilities, Price Details

Apple Vision Pro, 1st Mixed-Reality Headset With 3D Camera; Check Features, Capabilities, Price Details

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, an extraordinary innovation that helps users stay connected with those around them. When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device feels transparent — letting the user see them while also displaying the user’s eyes.

Apple Vision Pro utilizes the most advanced materials possible for incredible performance, mobility, and wearability. (Image: Apple)

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple launched its first augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. The Vision Pro, which CEO Tim Cook describes as a “spatial computing”, comes with three-dimensional camera and microphone system that easily captures videos and pictures that user can later view in 3D. “Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing,” said Cook.

Apple Vision Pro brings a new dimension to powerful, personal computing by changing the way users interact with their favorite apps, capture and relive memories, enjoy stunning TV shows and movies, and connect with others in FaceTime.

You may like to read

“Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing,” Cook said during the keynote address at the WWDC 2023 while announcing the Vision Pro.

Trending Now

Infinite canvas for apps beyond traditional display

Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Apple Vision Pro display experience

With two ultra-high-resolution displays, Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system.

Apple Immersive Video offers 180-degree high-resolution recordings with Spatial Audio, and users can access an exciting lineup of immersive videos that transport them to entirely new places.

Users can also play over 100 Apple Arcade games on a screen as large as they want, with immersive audio and support for popular game controllers.

With Environments, a user’s world can grow beyond the dimensions of a physical room with dynamic, beautiful landscapes that can help them focus or reduce clutter in busy spaces. A twist of the Digital Crown lets a user control how present or immersed they are in an environment.

Apple Vision Pro Camera features

Featuring Apple’s first three-dimensional camera, Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favorite memories with Spatial Audio.

Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.

Users can access their entire photo library on iCloud, and view their photos and videos at a life-size scale with brilliant color and spectacular detail.

Every Panorama shot on iPhone expands and wraps around the user, creating the sensation they are standing right where it was taken.

Apple Vision Pro FaceTime calls

With Apple Vision Pro, FaceTime calls take advantage of the room around the user, with everyone on the call reflected in life-size tiles, as well as Spatial Audio, so it sounds as if participants are speaking right from where they are positioned.

Users wearing Vision Pro during a FaceTime call are reflected as a Persona — a digital representation of themselves created using Apple’s most advanced machine learning techniques — which reflects face and hand movements in real time. Users can do things together like watch a movie, browse photos, or collaborate on a presentation.

Apple Vision Pro EyeSight

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, an extraordinary innovation that helps users stay connected with those around them. When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device feels transparent — letting the user see them while also displaying the user’s eyes.

In addition to creating a breakthrough display and advanced audio experiences, the high-performance eye tracking system in Apple Vision Pro uses high-speed cameras and a ring of LEDs that project invisible light patterns onto the user’s eyes for responsive, intuitive input.

Apple Vision Pro price & availability

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available early next year in the US.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES