Home

Technology

Apple Vision Pro Draws Critical Feedback From Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai For Features, Sky-high Pricing

Apple Vision Pro Draws Critical Feedback From Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai For Features, Sky-high Pricing

"I don't just think Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period" says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commenting on Apple's new spatial headset, the Vision Pro.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a dig at the over priced Apple Vision Pro (Image Source: Instagram/Unsplash)

New Delhi: Apple Vision Pro has quickly become the talk of the virtual reality (VR) town with its immersive features as well as sky-high pricing. Along with VR, the device has introduced mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR) into its new term of spatial computing. It wasn’t too late for Vision Pro to grab the attention of the top tech CEOs of Meta, Google and OpenAI. Here are more details on the same.

Trending Now

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg On Apple Vision Pro

While it is usually unheard of tech leaders to actively participate in commenting on the product of another competitor in the same domain, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share his views on the new Spatial Computing Vision Pro. It is important to note that Meta released its Quest 2 VR-powered headset in October 2020. While the WhatsApp owner did agree that Vision Pro is better in terms of resolution than Quest 2, the next instance questions the cost at which it achieves the same. He goes on to add that Quest 2 has a wider field of view and weighs 120 grammes less than the Apple Vision Pro, which is a huge relief on the face. The Quest 2 also shares that there are no wires on the face, unlike the Vision Pro, among other advantages where it shines out. Meta’s Quest 2 also sports a brighter screen, and in contrast to the motion blur on Vision Pro, the Quest has a crisper quality as compared to the former, as noted by Zuckerberg.

You may like to read

Here is an embedded link to the Instagram post where the CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, shared his views on both virtual reality (VR) devices. Interestingly, the video was shot on Meta Quest 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Apple Vision Pro

In the week following the launch of Apple’s Vision Pro, Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the technology showcased in the new mixed reality headset. Despite not personally using or seeing the Vision Pro, Pichai stated that Google has long believed that computing will evolve beyond traditional “black rectangles” and that more immersive experiences are on the horizon. He expressed his excitement about the potential of the technology, indicating that Google is likely to explore similar innovations in the future.

CEO Carl Pei on Apple Vision Pro

Carl Pei, the CEO of London-based Nothing, has been known for his unconventional marketing strategies, including reviewing products from rival brands. In a post on X, he praised Apple for its Vision Pro headset, stating, “We should celebrate Apple for making the Vision Pro, even if the Gen 1 product is mid-range. This is how progress is made: people try new things, learn, and iterate. Gen2 will be better!”. He also mentioned that he would review the headset “when things calm down and I can be more objective.”. Pei has adopted an unusual approach by reviewing competitors’ products, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, and recommending them in his videos, while also promoting his own brand, Nothing. This approach has been part of Nothing’s unconventional marketing strategy, which aims to build anticipation and foster a loyal customer community. Additionally, Pei has emphasised the significance of the Indian market for Nothing and the urgency to secure a substantial market share before Apple’s potential dominance

OpenAI Sam Altman on Apple Vision Pro

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, has expressed his admiration for the Apple Vision Pro, calling it the “second most impressive tech” after the iPhone. The Apple Vision Pro is a high-end “spatial computing” device priced at $3,499, offering a mixed-reality experience with advanced features such as micro-OLED displays, eye-tracking technology, and high-performance capabilities. Altman’s praise for the Apple Vision Pro reflects its potential to inspire revolutionary products in the future, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Altman’s positive impression of the Apple Vision Pro is significant, given his role at OpenAI, a company known for developing advanced AI technologies. His endorsement of the device underscores its impact and potential for driving innovation in the tech industry. The Apple Vision Pro’s unique features and capabilities, as well as its potential applications in various fields, have garnered attention from tech experts and researchers, further highlighting its significance.

Overall, Sam Altman’s recognition of the Apple Vision Pro as the “second most impressive tech” after the iPhone emphasises the device’s technological advancements and its potential to shape the future of computing and AI-related innovations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.