Apple Vision Pro: Immerse Yourself In The World Of Virtual Reality; Here’s How It Works

Apple just launched Vision Pro and its new spatial technology is the talk of the town. But how does it work? Here is everything you need to know about the Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Vision Pro headset is available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online

New Delhi: Apple had announced its Vision Pro headsets on June 5, 2023, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Since then, the VR headset has quickly picked up the hype in the technology sector for its revolutionary 3D vision, eye tracking feature and more. The Vision Pro works on Vision OS 1.0.2, and the device is available for purchase currently in the U.S. A global rollout of the Apple headset is anticipated to go live in February, 2024. The headset offers a truly immersive virtual reality experience with its advanced 3D vision technology. Users can expect lifelike visuals and an enhanced sense of presence while exploring virtual worlds. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast, entertainment lover, or someone looking to enhance productivity, the Vision Pro has something to offer. Stay tuned for the global release and get ready to embark on a new virtual reality journey. Here is all you need to know about the Vision Pro and what it brings to the table.

Apple Vision Pro: Virtual Reality Experience

Apple Vision Pro, launched in February 2024, is Apple’s first “spatial computer,” blending the real and digital worlds. It boasts ultra-high-resolution displays, a powerful new chip, and 3D capture technology for immersive experiences. spatial computer” with a 3D display, a 3D camera, and eye tracking. Visually, it is like experiencing floating apps, life-size FaceTime calls, & reliving memories, but all in 3D!

How does Apple’s Vision Pro Work?

Apple has introduced the headset as a “spatial computer” that integrates digital media with real and physical inputs, such as motion gestures and eye tracking. So what is this spatial computing?

Spatial computing is the fusion of the physical world with a virtual world created by technology, allowing seamless interaction between humans and machines. This concept incorporates elements of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), enabling machines to understand and navigate the physical environment. It is a 3D-centric form of computing that uses AI, computer vision, and extended reality to bring together virtual experiences into the real world, revolutionising human-machine and human-human interactions.

So, the headset is designed to transform how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment by blending digital content with the physical world and unlocking powerful spatial experiences controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

Apple Vision Pro: Price, Availability

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro began on January 19, 2024, and deliveries started on February 2, 2024, in the United States. The headset is available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. The Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 (roughly around Rs 2,90,420) and comes with more than 600 apps and games. A worldwide launch is yet to be scheduled.

