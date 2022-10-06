New Delhi: An Apple Watch’s battery expanded, overheated and later exploded which caused the user to end up at a hospital in US. The user said the Apple Watch Series 7’s battery eventually exploded after the man threw the watch out the window.Also Read - Looking For A Job? Apple Will Hire You If You Have THESE 4 Qualities

The user said that the Apple Watch displayed a high-temperature warning, and he reported that it felt much hotter than usual. After the examination, he found that the back of the Watch had cracked, according to a report by 9to5Mac. He immediately called Apple Support, and a manager escalated the issue to begin an inquiry. Before Apple contacted him again, Apple Support urged the user not to touch the watch.

An Apple Watch Series 7 user is speaking out after their device overheated, started smoking, and eventually exploded. The case was brought to Apple’s attention and the company confirmed it would investigate what happened. pic.twitter.com/dVIyEj0zMH — GTpharouq 🚀 (@GTPHAROUQ1) October 5, 2022

The following day, the user awoke to find that the Apple Watch was rapidly heating up, and the display had been shattered. He then picked up the device, which began to make “crackling noises”. The user claimed it exploded just as he threw it out the window.

After the incident came to Apple’s notice, the tech giant requested the user to sign a document and asked him not to share the story publicly. However, he declined to sign the document, reports AppleInsider. The company had also arranged a delivery pickup to take the device to its labs for further testing.

The man said he sought medical attention for lead poisoning — which was unnecessary given the tiny mass of lead that might end up in an Apple Watch from manufacturing.

As per the report, it is unclear if the man was burned during the incident. Meanwhile, the user proceeded to alert Apple to the situation, who told him they would escalate the case further.