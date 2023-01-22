Home

Apple Watch Saves Pregnant Woman’s Life During Emergency. Here’s How

A pregnant woman narrated her ordeal on how Apple Watch saved both her and her unborn baby's lives in US.

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: A pregnant woman revealed how Apple Watch saved both her and her unborn baby’s lives in US. The woman said her Apple Watch’s alert of abnormally high heart rate warning had came her rescue.

With a few weeks left until her due date, Jesse Kelly was not doing anything that would raise her heart rate to over 120 beats per minute, but her Apple Watch kept alerting her that her heart rate was high, reported CBS News as per news agency IANS.

“It went off the first time and I thought it was strange. Then the second time maybe 10 minutes later or so and then the third time maybe a half hour or so later. When it went off the third time I thought ‘OK something is going on,” Kelly was quoted as saying.

She then rushed the hospital. When Kelly arrived at the hospital, she discovered that she was in full-blown labour, her blood pressure was dropping and was losing blood due to a pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption, according to the report.

Three hours later, she was gifted a healthy baby girl named Shelby Marie. Moreover, speaking from experience, Kelly advised everyone to pay attention to their alerts. “It’s not just a text message. Pay attention to it and listen to your body,” she said.