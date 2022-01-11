New Delhi: Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to release at the end of this year. Ahead of the launch, rumours have been abuzz of the features of the Apple Watch 8 series. Apple Watch 7 was launched last year with some key changes including more health-related functions and a bigger display. But, if you are expecting that this year, you may be able to get an Apple Watch with more health and wellness options then probably you are in for a disappointment. A new report has claimed that advanced sensors, such as those for measuring body temperature and blood sugar, may not be featured in the Apple Watch 8.Also Read - Tim Cook Salary 2021: Tim Cook Got More Than 1,400 Times Salary Of An Average Apple Employee

According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter it is unlikely that the Apple Watch Series 8 will house a body temperature sensor, reports The Verge. "Don't expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade," Gurman said.

Apple is planning to launch three new Apple Watch models this year. The 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "extreme sports" version.

The Apple Watch SE 2 will be in line with the original SE model that was launched in the year 2020. The original Apple Watch SE 2 features designs similar to the regular Apple Watch models, but lacks some of the advanced features, such as always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG functionality.

In addition, Apple is also planning an entirely new Apple Watch aimed at sports athletes. It will feature a “ruggedised” design that may feature a case that’s more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

(With inputs from IANS)