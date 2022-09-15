New Delhi: The Apple website was down Thursday for many users ahead of the iPhone 14 series sale on September 15. For many users, the Apple website did not load and showed error which displayed message that read “an error occurred while processing this directive”. For some users, the website crashed and showed “403 forbidden errors” message.Also Read - Twitter Down As Major Outage Reported Across Globe; Users Unable To Access, Post Tweets

The Apple website was also down for many users in India and other countries. Many users took to Twitter to share screenshots and videos of the issue. Many users also complained that the App store was down.