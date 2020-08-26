Apple, a premium smartphone manufacturer is going to open an online store in India for the first time. According to reports, the company may launch an online store in India next month. This online store will start functioning by the festival season (Dussehra-Diwali). There’s a lot of demand for electronic and other goods from September to November in India due to Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali. In such a situation, the company may launch an online store from September to take advantage of this opportunity. Also Read - 'Looks So Cool': Apple To Open World's First Floating Store At Singapore's Marina Bay Sands | See Pics

According to the reports, the company will inaugurate its online store in the next month i.e. September 2020. Last year, the government had announced a 30% tax rebate on making parts in India. It is believed that Apple's online store in India is part of this announcement. According to reports, the company already wanted to open its store in India, but the entire process got delayed due to Coronavirus epidemic. According to Bloomberg report, the company wants to start its online store operation by this festive season i.e. Dussehra and Diwali, so that iPhone sales can increase further.

Apple has already started manufacturing the iPhone 11 in India. This is being a major victory for the government's initiative for self-reliant India. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweet that a significant boost to Make in India!" He confirmed in his tweet "Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India."

Apart from online stores, Apple is planning to inaugurate its official retail (retail) stores in India. The company is planning to open two of these stores simultaneously. The first store is expected to open in Mumbai next year. At the same time, the second store is expected to open near Minsk Square in Bengaluru.

Currently, Apple sells its devices in India from franchise partners and online partners such as Amazon and Flipkart. But with the opening of Apple’s online store, customers will be able to buy the phone directly from the company. With this, the phone can be purchased cheaply. Also, there will be increased trust between the company and customers about phone purchases. Also, you will not have to wander for replacement and other services. iPhones are expected to grow further after Apple’s launch of its online and offline stores. Apart from this, Apple will be able to give a tough competition to rivals like Samsung and OnePlus in the Indian market. It remains to be seen when the company inaugurates its new online store.