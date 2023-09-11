Home

Technology

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: When, Where to Watch iPhone 15 Launch in India And US

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: When, Where to Watch iPhone 15 Launch in India And US

During the Apple Wonderlust event, we could also see some surprise announcements tomorrow such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods 2nd Generation with USB Type-C.

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of iOS 17.

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is all set to hold its highly anticipated ‘Wonderlust’ event tomorrow, September 12. According to the reports, the latest generation of iPhones, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be released. The Wonderlust event will be the second major Apple event of the year. In June, the company held the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 where the Apple iOS 17, alongside the much-talked-about Apple Vision Pro was launched.

Trending Now

During the Apple Wonderlust event, we could also see some surprise announcements tomorrow such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods 2nd Generation with USB Type-C.

You may like to read

Apple event 2023: When and Where the Event will take place?

The Apple event is set to take place tomorrow, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT. The Wonderlust event will be an in-person event, held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

For those who wish to watch the unveiling of the latest iPhone 15 series, alongside other Apple products, you can watch the event online.

Apple event 2023: Timings

iPhone 15 launch in India time – 10:30 PM IST (New Delhi)

iPhone 15 launch in US time – 10:00 AM PT (California)/1:00 PM ET (New York)

iPhone 15 launch in UK time – 6:00 PM BST (London)

iPhone 15 launch in Pakistan time – 10:00 PM PKT (Islamabad)

iPhone 15 launch in Australia time- 3:00 AM AEST (Melbourne)

Apple event 2023: Where to watch online

The event will be live-streamed on various platforms, where Apple will showcase its latest innovations in tech. The Wonderlust event can be live-streamed through the Apple TV app.

Viewers can also watch the announcements on the official Apple Events page as well. You can also head over to Apple’s YouTube channel to catch the launch of the iPhone 15 live.

Apple event 2023: Expected announcements

Apple is expected to unveil four iPhones at its Wonderlust event – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Moreover, the American tech giant could also unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB Type-C, as well as new cases, and braided, colour-matched cables.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES