Apple WWDC 2022 event started in style with the announcement of the next version of iOS, iOS 16 with features like a redesigned lockscreen, SharePlay, among others. According to the reports, the software update to iOS 16 will arrive later this year on iPhone 8 and later devices. This will feature improvements to the operating system, including an overhauled lock screen and notification system, along with improved and redesigned system apps.

Apple calls it the "biggest" update to the lock screen. The font style of the Apple clock on the iPhone can be changed, for the first time. Users can personalise it as per how they want it to look.

Users will now be able to add widgets to the lock screen. From calendar to fitness tracking, users can add widgets. iOS 16 will bring notifications rolled up from the bottom. A new feature called Live Activities on the lock screen.

Lock Screen Gallery Features:

Lock Screen gallery features a range of options for your Lock Screen

The Lock Screen gallery includes Apple’s own collections, Pride and Unity to celebrate special cultural moments

It also adds Weather wallpaper. This will help the users to see live weather conditions as they change throughout the day

An Astronomy wallpaper for views of the Earth, moon, and solar system.

Users can also create their own Lock Screens using their favorite emoji or colour combinations.

With multiple Lock Screens, users can switch between their favourites with just a swipe, similar to changing the Watch Face on an Apple Watch.

Notifications have also been redesigned to roll up from the bottom, ensuring that users have a clear view of their personalised Lock Screen.

iMessage:

iPhone users will have the option to edit iMessages.

Apple is also introducing the undo message feature to iMessage.

Users will get the choice to mark an iMessage thread unread.

Home app