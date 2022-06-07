Apple WWDC 2022: Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC) which is now over, will continue till June 10. During its WWDC 2022 keynote, it has announced the next version of iOS, iOS 16 that brings an update to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that are aimed at enhancing your iPhone experience. It also revealed watchOS 9 which comes with new activity features, improvements to workout and ability to track medications as well.Also Read - Apple To Change iPhone Connectors To Type C by 2024 As EU Inks Deal On Single Charging Port For All Devices

What’s more important from the event is that Apple had confirmed its M2 processor and two new laptops: the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The M2 is next-gen of Apple’s silicon with a 5 nanometer design. The M2 chipset can handle a maximum of 24GB of unified memory. The 2022 MacBook Air will run the M2 chipset and comes with a new design. Apple has also showcased a new MacBook Pro (13-inch) with the new M2 processor. The new Macs will come to India by next month. The MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900. Also Read - No iOs16 For iPhone 6S, 7 And The First-Gen SE; Apple Says Bye To Older iPads, Macs and Watch Series 3

Apple MacBook Air 2022 features

The new Apple MacBook Air is here and it comes with MagSafe charging. This one has a 13.6-inch display, with a liquid retina display. The display supports 1 billion colours, which means this is a 10-bit display. MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger image sensor and more efficient pixels that deliver twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation. The speakers and mics are integrated between the display and keyboard. It has a four speaker sound system. Apple MacBook Air does come with Spatial audio. Touch ID is still there on the MacBook Air. Apple MacBook Air gets a silent fanless design. It comes with an all-day battery life and 18 hour video playback. Users can charge two devices at once. Apple is also bringing 67W fast charging to the MacBook Air. The Mail app will let you undo any sent email. Users will also be able to schedule an email as well.

MacBook Pro 2022

The new MacBook Pro 2022 is also powered by the M2 chipset with support for faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple explains that “playing graphics-intensive games like Baldur’s Gate 3 is also nearly 40 percent faster than the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro,10 and up to 3.3x faster for customers upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.” The new MacBook Pro model also features an active cooling system, up to 24GB of unified memory, and longer battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback. The model will be available in India from next month.

Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices

Apple says the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available in select Apple Authorised Resellers, next month. There’s no fixed date. Apple’s MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 119,900 and Rs 109,900 for education. The 512GB storage option for the MacBook Air will cost Rs 1,49,900.The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education. The 512GB MacBook Pro costs Rs 1,49,900 as well. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter will be available for Rs 5,800.

Apple iPadOS 16 features

For iPadOS 16, Apple is bringing customisable toolbars, the ability to change extensions in the Files folder, Navigation buttons in Files app, etc. There’s also the option to find and merge contacts, the ability to create lists in contacts, the undo/redo option across the system. The weather app is coming to iPad. Apple is also announcing WeatherKit to allow developers to built weather into their apps. Users will be able to share a document, spreadsheet with a select group who can then automatically collaborate on the same. Apple says Collaborate will come to iOS 16 and macOS as well.

Apple WatchOS 9 features

Apple Watch users will now have more watch faces to choose from, with richer complications that provide more information and opportunity for personalization. In the updated Workout app, advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes help users take their workouts to the next level. WatchOS 9 will also bring sleep stages to the Sleep app, and a new FDA-cleared AFib History feature provides deeper insights into a user’s condition. The new Medications app makes it easy for users to conveniently and discreetly manage, understand, and track medications.

Apple iOS 16 features

Apple has official unveiled iOS 16, the next-generation version of its operating system for compatible iPhone models. The software update to iOS 16 will arrive later this year on iPhone 8 and later devices — likely in September. The iOS 16 update will bring one of the biggest updates to the iOS Lock Screen in years with multi-layered cutomisation options. Users will have access to wallpapers with widget-like capabilities and the OS will allow users to pick from different typefaces and colour filters while customising their setup. They can also add widgets for upcoming calendar events, workout status and choose multiple widgets, while picking wallpapers and presets from a curated selection provided by Apple. iOS 16 will also offer a Photo Shuffle mode that will allow users to automatically switch up their lockscreens.

Apple macOS Ventura