Home

Technology

Apple WWDC 2023: 15-inch Apple MacBook Air, Max Studio and Mac Pro Revealed | Key Announcements

Apple WWDC 2023: 15-inch Apple MacBook Air, Max Studio and Mac Pro Revealed | Key Announcements

M2 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that's 20 per cent faster than M1 Ultra, a larger GPU that's up to 30 per cent faster, and a Neural Engine that's up to 40 per cent faster.

Apple WWDC 2023: 15-inch Apple MacBook Air, Max Studio and Mac Pro Revealed | Key Announcements

New Delhi: Taking its silicon chip business to a new level, Apple on Monday announced M2 Ultra, a new system on a chip (SoC) that supports up to a breakthrough 192GB of memory capacity, which is 50 per cent more than M1 Ultra.

M2 Ultra is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process and uses Apple’s groundbreaking UltraFusion technology to connect the die of two M2 Max chips, doubling the performance. M2 Ultra consists of 134 billion transistors — 20 billion more than M1 Ultra. It features 800GB of memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Max.

You may like to read

“M2 Ultra delivers astonishing performance and capabilities for our pro users’ most demanding workflows, while maintaining Apple silicon’s industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji,

Trending Now

Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. M2 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that’s 20 per cent faster than M1 Ultra, a larger GPU that’s up to 30 per cent faster, and a Neural Engine that’s up to 40 per cent faster.

“With M2 Ultra powering the new Mac Pro, the Mac transition to Apple silicon is now complete, revolutionising the laptop and desktop experience. Fuelled by continued innovation in Apple silicon, it’s the beginning of a new era for the Mac,” said Apple.

Here are some key product announcements:

Vision Pro: Apple’s Vision Pro is company’s first mixed-reality headset, with Cook calling it the ‘first Apple product you look through, not at.’

Apple introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order and will arrive to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, from June 13. The 15-inch

MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Mac Studio: The updated Mac Studio is here, and is debuting the M2 Ultra chip. As per Jennifer Munn,

Apple’s Director, Engineering Program Management, the M2 Ultra is a ‘monster of a chip.’

The Mac Pro, too, made its debut, and, like the updated Mac Studio, comes powered by the M2 Ultra chip. Said to be ‘3-times faster’ than Intel-powered Macs, it is immediately available for order, and starts at $6,999 (approx. 5.77 lakh).

The Mac Pro, too, made its debut, and, like the updated Mac Studio, comes powered by the M2 Ultra chip. Said to be ‘3-times faster’ than Intel-powered Macs, it is immediately available for order, and starts at $6,999 (approx. 5.77 lakh). MacOS powered by all-new Safari web browser: MacOS Sonoma gets an all-new Safari with a new version of WebKit, the underlying engine that powers it.

Apple lifts the curtains off iPadOS 17. New widget features for the iPad, such as for scheduling or controlling smart devices at home.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES