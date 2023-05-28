Home

Technology

Apple’s ‘WWDC 2023’ Event To Start From June 5; Details Inside

Apple’s ‘WWDC 2023’ Event To Start From June 5; Details Inside

Apple may introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air at this year's event.

WWDC 2023' will be held from June 5 to June 9. (Image: Twitter/@AppleTalkAT)

WWDC 2023: Tech company Apple’s biggest event of the year ‘WWDC 2023’ will be held from June 5 to June 9. In the four-day Worldwide Developers Conference, the company will introduce the next-generation operating system iOS 17 along with the new iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Apart from this, Apple can launch Mixed Reality Headset, 15-inch MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro with Silicon.

You may like to read

These products can be launched at WWDC 2023

MIXED REALITY HEADSET

All eyes would be on Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset at this year’s WWDC event. Apple has been working on Mixed Reality Headset for the last seven years. According to media reports, the company may launch its first mixed-reality headset under the name of ‘Realty Pro’. The expected price of the headset is around US$ 3000 (Rs 2.48 lakh).

Trending Now

NEXT GENERATION OPERATING SYSTEM iOS 17

Apple can introduce the next generation operating system iOS 17 at this event. Many new features will be seen in this new operating system. According to media reports, the company will include new features in Dynamic Island. Along with this, Apple can include a new journaling app, health app, and mood tracker feature.

APPLE CAN INTRODUCE watchOS 10, macOS 14 AND iPadOS 17

Apple can also introduce watchOS 10, macOS 14 and iPadOS 17 at the event. According to media reports, new widgets can be seen in watchOS 10.

APPLE MAY INTRODUCE THE FIRST 15-inch MacBook Air

If media reports are to be believed, Apple may introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air at this year’s event. Along with this, the company can introduce the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES