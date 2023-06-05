Home

Technology

Apple WWDC 2023: When And How To Watch Livestreaming, What Major Announcements To Expect

Apple WWDC 2023: When And How To Watch Livestreaming, What Major Announcements To Expect

Apple WWDC 2023: There are also reports that Apple may also introduce new operating systems for its Reality AR/VR headsets.

There are reports that the much-awaited AR/VR headset from Apple is going to be launched today. Photo: Pixabay

New Delhi: Apple, the world’s biggest company by market capitalization, is set to host its annual developer conference, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at 10:30 PM on Monday. The WWDC event, which is conducted yearly, generally has a focus on updated operating systems for Macs and iPhones.

Each year, Apple introduces to the world its updated operating systems for iPhones, smart wearables, iPads, and Apple TVs at its annual developer conference, and this year too, the same trend is going to continue as Apple is going to launch its updated versions of iOS 17, WatchOS 10, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17.

You may like to read

There are also reports that Apple may also introduce new operating systems for its Reality AR/VR headsets.

Trending Now

WWDC 2023: Where to Watch Live Streaming

All the viewers of Apple who want to watch the event online may go to the official YouTube channel of the company and start watching the event, which starts at 10:30 PM IST.

WWDC 2023: Major Announcements To Expect

As mentioned earlier, the California-headquartered company is getting ready to introduce updates on its Reality headsets, MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, iOS 17, and iPad OS 17. Here are the details you must know before you tune in to the event starting today:

1. Reality Headsets

There are reports that the much-awaited AR/VR headset from Apple is going to be launched today. In its latest launch, Apple is rumored to have used its high-end material technology to keep its product lightweight and comfortable to use. Some experts are also saying that the company is preparing to launch its AR glasses soon, and this AR/VR headset launch is in line with that launch.

2. MacBook Air 15

There are reports that confirm that Apple is going to launch a 15-inch display on the MacBook Air 15 for users who want a bigger screen but do not want to shift to the MacBook Air 16. The price at which the company is going to launch the large-sized product is estimated to be around Rs 1.2 lakh.

3. Mac Studio

There are speculations that Apple may introduce a new M2 Ultra chip for the Mac Studio and also a similar but SoC-updated copy of the Desktop Mac Studio that Apple introduced last year.



4. iOS 17 and iPad OS 17

Experts are saying that Apple may not go for a major change but rather upgrade its privacy-focused features. There are also reports that Apple is considering changes to the lock screen and control centre of the device.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES