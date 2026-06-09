Apple WWDC 2026 key announcements: Company rolls out major upgrades for iPhone and MacBook users, introduces child accounts | All you need to know

With Child Accounts, adult websites can be blocked, and children are only allowed to access content that is suitable for their age group.

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Apple WWDC 2026 Key Highlights

Apple WWDC Event: What can be termed one of the most anticipated technology events of the year, Apple WWDC 2026 kicked off with a keynote address by the company’s CEO, Tim Cook. The event began at 10:30 PM IST on Monday. In his opening remarks, Cook highlighted Apple’s focus on innovation across both hardware and software. Right at the start of the event, he announced that Apple would unveil a new version of iOS, introduce new Apple Intelligence features, and launch an upgraded version of Siri.

During the event, the company informed that the macOS will now be called Golden Gate OS. It also said that its products have become an essential part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world. This year, the company’s focus is not only on introducing new features but also on enhancing the overall user experience.

The company has worked on making apps faster, smoother, and more efficient than before. It has also introduced several design changes. These updates have been developed based on feedback received from both users and developers. Apple also introduced the Liquid Glass slider. macOS now features a window-style title bar, which will bring greater consistency across all apps.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date out? Apple to launch iPhone in New Cherry colour variant, check expected price here

WWDC 2026: Here are some of the key updates

During Apple’s WWDC 2026, the company unveiled the new iOS 27.

With iOS 27, Apple aims to deliver a better user experience and enhanced features.

The company has worked on improving the Liquid Glass design.

Apple announced that apps on iPhone and iPad will now open up to 30 percent faster.

iOS 27 will now support iPhone 11 and all devices launched after it.

Apple has made AirDrop faster.

AirDrop speeds have been improved by up to 80 percent, allowing users to share photos, videos, and other files in significantly less time than before.

Apple stated that file transfer speeds between iPads and external storage devices are now up to five times faster.

This upgrade will be particularly beneficial for users who regularly transfer large videos, photo libraries, or professional project files.

It is important to note that Apple has enhanced animations to improve the overall user experience. According to the company, switching between different pages on the iPhone Home Screen will now feel smoother than before. For Mac users, moving between different Spaces (virtual desktops) has also become easier. These changes are designed to deliver a more seamless and efficient user experience overall.

Apple Introduces Child Accounts

The American technology giant has raised the curtain on a new child accounts feature designed specifically for children. This feature automatically applies age-appropriate safety settings across the system, providing built-in safeguards for younger users. With Child Accounts, adult websites can be blocked, and children are only allowed to access content that is suitable for their age group.

The feature also gives parents powerful parental controls, enabling them to better monitor and manage their children’s digital activities. Apple said that children under the age of 13 should have limited access to personal devices.

1. What were the key announcements at Apple WWDC 2026?

Apple unveiled iOS 27

New Apple Intelligence features

An upgraded Siri

Improvements to macOS, faster AirDrop

Enhanced file transfer speeds

New Child Accounts feature for parental controls.

2. What is new in iOS 27?

iOS 27 brings a refined user experience, improved Liquid Glass design elements, faster app launches, smoother animations, and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence features.

3. Which iPhones will support iOS 27?

American technology giant Apple has announced that iOS 27 will support iPhone 11 and all newer models.

4. How much faster are apps in iOS 27?

As per Apple, apps on iPhones and iPads will open up to 30% faster compared to previous versions.

5. What is the Liquid Glass interface?

Liquid Glass is Apple’s new visual design language that introduces more fluid, transparent, and dynamic interface elements across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.