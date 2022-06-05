Apple WWDC Event 2022: American technology giant Apple is all set to start its Worldwide Developers Council (WWDC) 2022 from tomorrow (June 6). Apple WWDC 2022 is an online-only event this year, with the keynote opening at 10 am PST (which is 10.30 pm IST). According to the reports, WWDC is where all the focus is on software, and where developers and users get a glimpse at the future versions of iOS, macOS, and watchOS.Also Read - Now, Google TV App Available on iOS Platform With Ability to Use Mobile Device as a Remote

The developers will showcase the future roadmap of Apple and its related ecosystem.

Apple WWDC 2022: Where to watch livestream, timings?

Apple WWDC 2022 keynote takes place at 10.30 pm IST. As mentioned above, the evet will be streamed online.

Users can watch it on the Apple website on any iPhone, iPad, Mac or tvOS device. Users can also watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Apple’s keynotes typically are two hours long at such events, and we expect something similar for WWDC.

The recent speculation suggests that Apple 14 series may bring the AOD (Always On Display) with it. This the one of the common features found in the flagship and premium Android smartphones. It conveniently shows time and date.

Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, iPadOS and what to expect

The most anticipated announcement of the event is the launch of the next version of iOS. The iOS 16 is also likely to witness some key changes. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPad's next major software update, iPadOS 16, will have a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes aren't yet public. It also will let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.

Apple is likely to generate more than $20 billion per year from the App Store, and the WWDC event helps keep that juggernaut going. New software features help spur developers to create new apps that in turn increase revenue.